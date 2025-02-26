Williams, Janice Laverne



Departed Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. She was born on November 16, 1944 in Cincinnati. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 1 PM, Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. The family will receive friends at 12 PM. HHRoberts.com



