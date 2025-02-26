Williams, Janice Laverne
Departed Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. She was born on November 16, 1944 in Cincinnati. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 1 PM, Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. The family will receive friends at 12 PM. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral