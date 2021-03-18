WILLIAMS, DONOVAN

WILLIAMS, Sr., Donovan L.
Age 65 passed March 9, 2021, in Chicago, IL. Born to Lucius E. Williams and Betty J. Hurd
Williams. He attended Whittier Elementary School and Dunbar High School (1975) where he played on the football, baseball and basketball teams. He also attended University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he played football. He worked at Hidden Valley for 20+ years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Hurd Williams; two grandmothers, Estelle Cleveland Williams and Velma Hanna Dizard; grandfather Jack Hurd; uncle Harold Williams; aunt Betty Williams Cross;
cousins Sylvia A. Williams and Kermit Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 35 years, Annette Eldridge
Williams; children Donovan L. Williams Jr., Courtney J.
Williams and Joshua J. Williams all of Chicago, IL; father,
Lucius E. Williams; brother, Ertel S. Williams; sister Tracy L.
Williams; nephew Brandon K. E. Williams; aunts Geraldine Williams Brown and Delores Williams; mother-in-law, Mildred Eldridge; many cousins; fraternity brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; dear lifetime friend, Lawrence Cole and the entire Cole family. Please, no flowers, in lieu, the family
requests donations be made to the Dunbar Class of 1975
Scholarship fund in Donovan's memory. Walk-through
visitation 9-10 A.M., Friday, March 19, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, followed by private services for the family. Service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/HHRobertsDayton
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral