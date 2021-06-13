WILLIAMS, Donald Edward



70, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati. Born on October 27, 1950, to Arville and Enola (nee: Potter) Williams in Seco, KY, Donald enjoyed watching football and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved watching old Westerns on TV and spending time with his family.



Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lana Kaye Melton and Judith Ann Estell.



He is survived by four sisters, Sandra Hopkins of Morrow, Sherry (Milton) Seymore of Louisville, KY, Diana Marlene (John) Rapp of Blanchester, Mia Lynn (John) Estepp of TN, his two brothers, Darrell (Paula) Williams of Monroe, Arville Van (Jodi) Williams of Morrow, numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



Visitation was Friday, June 4, 2021, from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM with a service beginning at 12:30 PM, all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Reverend Milton Seymore officiated. Interment followed in Morrow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

