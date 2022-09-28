WILLIAMS, David Michael



Born October 7, 1962, in Middletown, Ohio, to Shirley Ann Williams and David Williams. Passed away September 22, 2022, age 59. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted mother Shirley A. Williams, one caring sister Kimball E. Williams, and a host of other family members, along with an entire city of friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022, from 11am until 1pm at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. A private family service to follow along with the burial. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

