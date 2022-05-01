WILLIAMS, Darrell G.



Age 88 of Riverside, passed away in his home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Evelyn, children Lori (Mike) Brookey and David (Karen) Williams, grandchildren Erica (Andy) Stanton, Chris (Candace) Brookey, Justley (Travis) Williams, and Morgan Williams, great-grandchildren Abby and Grayson Stanton, and Mason Brookey,



sister Leova Lewis, and best friend Dan Dailey. Darrell was a member of Lodge 755 F&AM, 32 degree Scottish Rite and



Antioch Shrine. He served in the United States Army, retired from NCR as an industrial engineer, and went on to Coldwell Banker where he retired as a realtor after 25 years. He was a member of Spinning Rd. Baptist Church for over 50 years.



Funeral services will be held at Spinning Road Baptist Church at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, with Pastor Scott Goodman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



