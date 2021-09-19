journal-news logo
WILLIAMS, Clifford Bruce

Age 60, died of natural causes on September 16, 2021, at his home in Bellbrook, OH. He was born December 9, 1960, in Fort Wayne, IN. He resided in the Dayton area for most of his life. Cliff graduated from Valley View High School ~ Class of 1978; and from University of Cincinnati with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1984. He worked as a circuit design engineer and was employed by NCR, Reynolds & Reynolds, L-3, Curtis-Wright, and most recently, Light-O-Rama. For many years, Cliff enjoyed setting up in his front yard a display of Christmas lights synchronized to music. The neighborhood loved the

display and it drew dozens of cars each night during the

season. He was also a big football fan of the University of

Cincinnati Bearcats and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was

preceded in death by his father, Wayland B. Williams; and is survived by his mother, Hazel (Holt) Williams, his sister, Valerie (Dave) Northcutt, his brother, Carson (Sherry) Williams; two nieces, Brittney Williams and Amanda Williams, as well as

several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Tuesday,

September 21, 2021, at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will

follow at 2 pm., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial immediately following at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, the Bellbrook Fire Department, or to the charity of the donor's choice in Mr. Williams' memory. Please share condolences at


daltonfh.net


