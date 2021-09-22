WILLIAMS,



Clarence Martin



Clarence Martin Williams, 52, of Springfield, passed away September 18, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 16, 1969, in Clark County, Ohio. Mr. Williams was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Taco Bell and



enjoyed coaching softball. He was an avid fan of the



Cleveland Browns and the OSU Buckeyes. Survivors include his wife, Beth (Leigh) Williams; two children, Sierra Williams (Rhett Tom) and Jordan Williams; father, Calvin Williams; brother, Calvin Williams; sister, Melissa (Jeffery) Perkins; half-siblings, Michelle and Richard; and



several nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering



will be held from 1-3 pm on Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



