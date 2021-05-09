Williams, Charlotte

Mom,
Every day must be a
celebration in your Newfound heavenly home, but our
Mother's Day is forever
empty, for your children here below. There will be no
bouquet of roses, no gifts, no cards, no hugs, no connection to call to hear your voice to tell you how much your loved.
Each day I see you in my
mirror, you're in my flowerbeds outside. I know you live
within my children, as I can see you in their eyes. Every day I feel you're near me, but it's just not the same. I miss your arms to hug me, I miss you calling out my name. I just want to tell you, because you're far away, I miss you more today, than I did yesterday. So Happy Heavenly Mother's Day, Mom.