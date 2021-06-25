WILLIAMS, Cecil Edward "Butter"



Age 60 of Dayton passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at The Laurels of Huber Heights. He was born on October 30, 1960, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of Arlie and Mamie Irene (Brooks) Williams.



He is survived by his children Joseph Williams, Leslie



Williams and step-daughter Rose Heitzman; grandchildren Ryley Williams, Jaydan Williams, Blake Harris, Shelby Boyd, Kayla Heitzman and Kyle Moore; great-grandchildren Brylee, Zayden and Liam; brothers Billy Ray Williams and Oliver "Fuzzy" Williams; sisters Jamie Williams, Patsy Davis and



Brenda Kay Williams; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters Charlotte Fields, Arlie Williams Jr., Ammon "Hatchet"



Williams, Bradford Williams, Richard Williams and Randy



Williams.



A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City with Jearls Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

