WILLIAMS, Bobby Gene Bobby Gene Williams, 70, of Springfield, passed away Thursday morning, August 27, 2020. He was born in Xenia, Ohio, on November 26, 1949, the son of the late Lewis Willard and Ruth Imogene (Cruea) Williams. He is survived by sisters, Peggy Mullins, Ethyl (Keith) Borders and Sue Stace; brother, Dan (Kim) Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Williams and Jane Loper and brothers, Jim, Ray and Johnny Williams. A private graveside service will be held in New Carlisle Cemetery.




