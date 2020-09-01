WILLIAMS, Betty F. WILLIAMS (Lynch), Karen "Niecy" Betty F. Williams, age 81, departed Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Angela Burgess and other loving family & friends. Karen (Lynch) "Niecy" Williams, age 59, departed Saturday, August 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty F. Williams. She is survived by son, Darren Nunn, and loving family and friends. A shared service will be held for both with Visitation 10am-12 pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Rd. Funeral service at 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

