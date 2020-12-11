WILLIAMS, Betty Jean



Betty Jean Williams, 98, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1922, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Claude and Helen Norris. Betty was a Centerville /Kettering city school teacher, avid birder, international traveler, committed to her church and serving others, and dedicated to her family. She is survived by her two sons James A. Williams (Nancy) and C. David Williams (Sandee), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Williams. Memorial service will be held in Spring 2021. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Victory Ministries (www.victorycoh.org).

