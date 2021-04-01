WILLIAMS - BAKER, Marcella Elizabeth



Marcella Elizabeth Williams - Baker, 92 of Brookville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 27, 2021, with her family at her side. Marcella was born April 6, 1928, in Louisville,



Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Willie Williams in 1981, and her beloved second husband of 2 ½ years, Herb Baker in 1992.



Marcella leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Linda (Kathy Gordon) Dawson, Nancy (Brian) Gordon; grandchildren Stephanie (Krista Beam) Gordon, Brian "BJ" (Kendra) Gordon, Lauren (Sean) Judy; great-grandchildren Kam, Major, Beau and Boone; many special friends and pet dog Mitzi. Also



surviving are her dear care-givers Roxie, Heather and Rachelle.



She retired from Dr. Robert Smith's office where she was a receptionist for many years and was a member of the Hummel Club and Red Hat Club at Cypress Pointe. Marcella and Willie were youth counselors at M.Y.F. for many years.



Due to COVID-19 guidelines (masks required and please practice social distancing) there will be a walk-through



visitation, Friday, April 2, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a service at 11:30 am. Marcella will be buried next to her beloved Willie in Forest Hills Cemetery following the service.



Contributions in memory of Marcella may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.act.alz.org). To leave a message or share a special memory with her family, please visit:



www.kindredfuneralhome.com.



