William, Ralph

RALPH, William W.

93, died 10/15/2020, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Lucille M (Schmidt) Ralph. He was loving father to his children, Michael Ralph, Victoria

Stebbings, and Susan Kamp; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Mr. Ralph served in the US Navy Reserves

1945-1951. He received the American Medal, Asiatic Pacific

Campaign Medal, the World War II Campaign Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal. His body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at his request. There will be a memorial mass at St. Gertrude Church in Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 @ 9:30 a.m.

