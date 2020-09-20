WILL, Sylvia Jean 91 of Springfield passed away September 17, 2020, in her residence. She was born In Tennessee on July 1, 1929. Jean retired as a cook from the IOOF. She loved attending garage sales and auctions. Jean also enjoyed baking and cooking. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband David Will and brothers and sisters. Survivors include nieces and nephews in Ohio and Tennessee. Services to honor Jean will be Tuesday at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



