WILL, Sylvia Jean 91 of Springfield passed away September 17, 2020, in her residence. She was born In Tennessee on July 1, 1929. Jean retired as a cook from the IOOF. She loved attending garage sales and auctions. Jean also enjoyed baking and cooking. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband David Will and brothers and sisters. Survivors include nieces and nephews in Ohio and Tennessee. Services to honor Jean will be Tuesday at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
WILL, Sylvia
WILL, Sylvia Jean 91 of Springfield passed away September 17, 2020, in her residence. She was born In Tennessee on July 1, 1929. Jean retired as a cook from the IOOF. She loved attending garage sales and auctions. Jean also enjoyed baking and cooking. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband David Will and brothers and sisters. Survivors include nieces and nephews in Ohio and Tennessee. Services to honor Jean will be Tuesday at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com