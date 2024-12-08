Wilkerson, Veleria



Veleria Wilkerson, 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2024. Born January 29, 1934, to the late Sweet and Leola Strickland, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who leaves behind a legacy of love and faith.



A graduate of Mary Johnson High School, Veleria was baptized at the State Line Church and lived a life guided by her steadfast faith. She took great pride in her family, home, and garden, always offering warmth and kindness to all who knew her.



Preceded in death by her husband, James Wilkerson; her parents; sisters Elizabeth Daniels, Alice Brooks, and Corine Bolds; and brothers Charlie Strickland and Paul Strickland, she is survived by her brother Sweet (Dorothy) Strickland Jr.,. She also leaves her children, Teresa (Mark) Ecton and Tony Wilkerson Sr.; her grandchildren, Eryn Ecton, Tony Wilkerson Jr., Teremy Wilkerson (Pam), Tramaine Wilkerson (Carolyn), and Tereak Wilkerson; her great-grandchildren, DaVae Wilkerson, Taylor Wilkerson, Tyler Wilkerson, and Mariah Wilkerson; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who will cherish her memory.



A celebration of her life will take place on December 12, 2024 at 6pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Burial Services will be held on December 13, 2024 at 10am at Dayton National Cemetery. The family thanks everyone for their love and support during this time.



