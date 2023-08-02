Wilkerson, Raymond James



NAPLES, FL  Raymond James Wilkerson, age 47, of Naples, FL, formerly of West Alexandria, OH, died July 22, 2023. He was born May 22, 1976, in Fort Knox, KY to Doug Wilkerson and Brenda Black. Ray was a 1994 graduate of Eaton High School. He worked as a mason for Miter Masonry Inc. for several years in Ohio, as well as Remora Holsters in Naples FL. In his free time, he loved fishing, and enjoyed throwing darts, and playing pool. He touched the lives of many and will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, and his willingness to help others in their time of need. Ray leaves behind his children, Autumn and Austin Bleil; mother, Brenda Black; sister, Jennifer (Jim) Gable; brother, David Black; step-brother, Mike Black; step-sister, Shirley Black, 6 nieces, 1 nephew, 2 great nieces, 1 great nephew; the love of his life, Shannon Hawley, his "champ", some very special "cuzzos", and a host of extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Doug Wilkerson and step-father, Joe Black. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 3:00  8:00 p.m. at the CCW Shooting Range, 616 Quinn Road, West Alexandria, OH 45381. Wear your favorite T-shirt and bring your fishing pole. For additional information and to view Ray's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.



