X

WILKENS, Alexander

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILKENS, Alexander

Age 20, of Springboro, went home to be with Jesus on

Saturday, October 31, 2020. Alex had a genuine heart, a

compassion for helping others, and a deep loyalty to his

family and friends. Family will greet friends Friday, November 6 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm. The family requests that all Springboro Panthers and

Bangor Slaters who attend, wear their favorite school attire. A special thank you to all the friends and family who have poured into Alex's life. We are forever grateful. Memorial contributions may be made in Alex's memory to Justice

Rescue, 2417 Welsh Rd., Suite 21 #326, Philadelphia, PA 19114. To watch a live-stream of Alex's service, please visit Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. For full obituary please visit


www.Routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.