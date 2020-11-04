WILKENS, Alexander



Age 20, of Springboro, went home to be with Jesus on



Saturday, October 31, 2020. Alex had a genuine heart, a



compassion for helping others, and a deep loyalty to his



family and friends. Family will greet friends Friday, November 6 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm. The family requests that all Springboro Panthers and



Bangor Slaters who attend, wear their favorite school attire. A special thank you to all the friends and family who have poured into Alex's life. We are forever grateful. Memorial contributions may be made in Alex's memory to Justice



Rescue, 2417 Welsh Rd., Suite 21 #326, Philadelphia, PA 19114. To watch a live-stream of Alex's service, please visit Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. For full obituary please visit



www.Routsong.com