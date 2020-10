WILKE (Petre), Linda M.



Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Linda was a school bus driver for the Talawanda School



District, served on the Butler County Fair Board and served as the Junior Horse Advisor. Linda is survived by her daughter, Kindelle Wilke - Contraveous and her husband, John. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilke. Services are private. Colligan Funeral Home.