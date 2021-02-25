WILHIGHT, Evelyn A.



Evangelist Evelyn A. Wilhight, born on October 1, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, to John



Wilson Roberts and Alice Gates Roberts passed away on February 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son James Turner; two sisters, Rebecca Mahone and Winifred A. Calhoun and brother



Richard E. Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Martin M. (Margaret) Roberts of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Otis T. Turner of Middletown, Ohio; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; four sisters, Gwendolyn Adams-Kyles of Huber Heights, Ohio, Marilyn Hill of Dayton, Ohio, Barbara Rutledge of Trotwood, Ohio, and Sytharae (Joe) Thomas of Middletown, Ohio; one brother, Charles (Belle) Roberts of Monroe, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service may be held at a later date.

