Wilhelm, Michael



Michael Wilhelm, Age 64, passed away on March 15th while on vacation in Florida. He was born on October 19th, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio.



Michael was a devoted father, partner, friend, and son. He managed to lighten the mood in nearly every situation he walked into and was always a source of guidance and support.



With a love for cooking and an incredible work ethic, Michael graduated from the Culinary Institute of America before moving on to a successful career as a chef. He found joy in bringing people together both in the kitchen and the parties he helped craft.



In addition to his passion for the culinary arts, Michael loved sports. He was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan that followed them through every win or loss. His dedication to his team reflected his loyalty and unwavering spirit.



He always loved being somewhere warm, and more specifically on the beach. Michael was adventurous and loved traveling and new experiences.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Mary. He is survived by his sister, Cathy, his two children, Joey and Charley, and his long-time partner, Donitta. He also leaves behind countless friends whose lives will be forever marked by his warmth, support, and humor.



A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held on April 28th at Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way, Dayton, OH 45429 from 1pm to 4pm. All are welcome to attend.



