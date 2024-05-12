Wilhelm, Marvin



WILHELM, Marvin age 92, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2024. He was born on September 10, 1931 in Brookville, Indiana, the son of John and Marie (Hoffman) Wilhelm. On June 19, 1965 in St. Stephens Catholic Church he was married to Jeanette Scrimizzi of Hamilton, Ohio. He was a devoted husband of 44 years and father to four children, nine grandchildren and uncle to many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



He received his early education at Springfield Township School, Bath Elementary in Franklin County, Indiana. Marvin was a 1950 graduate of McGuffey High School, earned a BA in 1954 from Miami University as a student athlete playing football. In 1967 he earned his MA from Miami University. He began his teaching career at Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City, OH from 1954-56. He then served in the United States Army at Fort Lewis from 1956-1958.



In 1958, Marvin began his 35 year career with the Talawanda City School District in Oxford, Ohio as a teacher, assistant principal and principal of Talawanda High School, Stewart Junior High, and Talawanda Middle School. Throughout his teaching career and into retirement, coaching was an integral part of Marvin's life. He coached football, wrestling, baseball, basketball, and tennis. He was humbled and honored in 2018, to have had the new Talawanda Athletic Complex named after him. After his retirement from the public school system he also served as a principal at St. Peter in Chains School and Queen of Peace Catholic School for a combined eight years. After that time he continued to work as a substitute teacher and principal in the Talawanda school system.



Along with his love of teaching and coaching, Marvin and Jeanette (Janet) co-owned and operated Camp America for 26 years to support summer camps for youth programming focusing on football, wrestling, cheerleading and marching bands.



Marvin was an active member in the Oxford community; St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Oxford Lions Club, Talawanda Pride Athletic Support Program, St Vincent de Paul, Talawanda Recreation Incorporated, and Oxford Senior Citizens Center.



Marvin was honored to have served on the Bath State Bank Board of Directors from 1995-2018 as a Director and Chairman during that time and in 2018 he was named Director Emeritus.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Wilhelm, his wife, Jeanette (Scrimizzi) Wilhelm, brothers, John Peter, Vernon, Dale, Donald, Herald, Gerald, Ronald and sister, Marlene (Wilhelm) Nichting. He is survived by daughters, Katherine (Patrick) Coppinger, Kristina (Eric) Chesson and sons, John Wilhelm and Matthew (Jill) Wilhelm, grandchildren Kristina Coppinger, Jacqueline Wilhelm, Kate Coppinger, Victoria Chesson, Sophia Wilhelm, John Patrick Coppinger, Nicholas Wilhelm, Michael Chesson and Liliana Wilhelm. Also survived by his sister- in-law Babara (Joseph) Scrimizzi, brother-in-law, Jim (Vivian) Scrimizzi, and David (Sharon) Nichting. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church 111 East High Street, Oxford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 16th at the Paul Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford. He will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marvin and Janet Wilhelm Scholarship, Oxford Community Foundation, 22 E High St, Oxford, OH 45056 or through the following link: https://donorbox.org/marvin-and-janet-wilhelm-scholarship



