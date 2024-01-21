Wilhelm, Donald John



Donald John Wilhelm, age 81 of Oxford, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, January 15, 2024 at his home. Don was born in Batesville, Indiana on February 16, 1942, the eldest son of Vernon and Francis (nee Baney) Wilhelm. After graduating from Talawanda High School in 1961, Don served his country proudly in the United States Army as a Federal Service Technician at the Oxford Nike Base for 5 years.



He worked at the Oxford Country Club for 6 years then Champion International Paper Company until retirement. Don was active in the Champion Employees Activities Association at Thomson Park, including many state and national fastpitch softball tournaments. He coached and umpired youth baseball for 7 years and assisted the Fairfield Rangers in winning the C.A.B.A. 1991 College Division World Series. He was also an O.H.S.A.A basketball official for 11 years.



"DJ" volunteered as an assistant coach in baseball and golf from 1996 to 2010 at Franklin Co. High School in Indiana. Having played fastpitch softball from 1973 to 1984, Don met the qualifications for induction into both the Ohio Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Butler County Hall of Fame in 2011. A loyal fan and supporter, of Miami University athletics, he could be heard leaving an event saying, "how ya like it?" and "See ya round the campus", two of many phrases DJ will forever be remembered for.



Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ernie Neal, Bobby, "Big" Ed, and Randy Wilhelm; and sister-in-law Denise Toole. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joycelyn (Toole) Wilhelm, and two children; Leslie (Tom) Brankamp and Joe (Mary) Wilhelm; four grandchildren; Megan, Matthew and Michael Brankamp and Haley Wilhelm; siblings Dave, Danny, Gene, Theresa and Craig Wilhelm; sister-in-law's Tonya Toole (Jen Thorn) and Devona Wilhelm, many family members and more friends than you can count!



A 11:00 am Mass honoring Don, will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 followed by graveside services at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 400 S. Locust St., Oxford. There will be a "Celebration of Life" at The Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford at 12:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, DJ's wishes were for updates to the Walter "Smokey" Alston room at Miami University McKie field at Hayden Park. Please make checks/donations to Miami Baseball in memory of DJ Wilhelm, Miami Athletic Fund, Room 230 Millett-Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford, Ohio 45056. Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, Ohio



