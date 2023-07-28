Wilhelm, Dale



Dale Allen Wilhelm passed away during his sleep in Newark, Ohio on July 24, 2023. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 30, 1950. After serving as a military police officer in the U.S. Army for over ten years where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, Dale worked for nearly 30 years as the Rehabilitation Manager at the D&D Driving School in Dayton, Ohio, where he was highly respected by both other staff and friends, plus the numerous disabled students and others whom he taught to drive. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Emily Jane (Easter) Wilhelm and Norris Edgar Wilhelm. He is survived by three adult children, Denise Strawn, Miquel Rodriquez, and David Lawrence. He is also survived by his brothers Gary Wilhelm in Newark, Ohio, and Rick Wilhelm in Columbus, Ohio, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, Grove City, Ohio.



