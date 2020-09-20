WILFORD, Betty A. A Celebration of Life service for Betty A. Wilford will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio, with Pastor Mark Carlson officiating. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The service will also be live-streamed and can be viewed at emmanuellc.org. Betty was born in Amherst, Ohio, on September 26, 1931, to Leo and Edna (Hamann) Grugel. She lived there until she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Wilford, in 1951. After moving to several locations while Don was in the Air Force, they made Columbus, Ohio, their home, raising their two children there. In 1969, they moved to Kettering, Ohio. Betty worked as a legal secretary at Porter, Wright, Morris and Arthur in Dayton, Ohio, for more than 20 years, retiring in 1993. Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church serving in the Library for many years. Betty was an avid OSU athletics fan and an even bigger fan of the OSU Marching Band. Betty passed on March 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, joining her husband, Don, and great grandson, Ari, in heaven with her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her son, Greg (Cindi) Wilford and daughter, Lisa (Ronald) Terranova; grandchildren, Michael Wilford, Laura (Aaron) Silverman, Sarah (Aaron) Blackburn and Eric Terranova, and greatgrandchildren Hailey and Benjamin Silverman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund-HealthCare Ministries.

