WILEY, Thomas Lee Thomas Lee Wiley, 82, of Middletown, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on June 19, 1938, to parents, Dale and Janette (Mount) Wiley. Tom had worked as the Director of Human Resources for Middletown Hospital and was the owner/operator of Health Service Review for 22 years, retiring in 2005. He had been president of the Middletown Area Personnel Association, president of Middletown Jaycees and was president of the Middletown High School Boosters Club when they founded the All American Weekend. He had served on the Board of Directors of the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce and served as treasurer of the Middletown Community Foundation Board in 1994. Mr. Wiley is survived by his wife, Lynne (Lawson) Wiley; son, Rob (Terrie) Wiley; daughter, Amy Wiley; four grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Haught, Zachary Wiley, Kelsey Wiley & Drew Wiley; and five great-grandchildren, Zoey Wiley, Deacon Haught, Maddie Haught, Lawson Haught & Carson Cunningham. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jeffrey Wiley. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Jeff Wiley Scholarship Fund, c/o Middletown Community Foundation, 300 North Main St, Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

