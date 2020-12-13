X

WILEY, Eddie Lee

Age 90, was born May 12, 1930, to the late Jeff Wiley and Georgia Mae Thigpen in Ft.

Deposit, AL. He became a

resident of Dayton from an

early age. Eddie was a proud graduate of The Paul Laurence Dunbar class of 1949 and a

veteran of the US Army. He

retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 29 years of dedicated service. Eddie departed this life peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was a loving and caring man and will be missed dearly by many. He went out of his way to be helpful to his family and always set a good example. Eddie is

preceded in death by; his wife Annie Lois Wiley; (5) brothers, Albert (Junior), Willie Land (Logie), Isaiah Black (Honey),

Robert Black and Ronald Black; (2) sisters Mattie Mae and Ann Black; son David Richardson. Left to cherish his memories and life are son Eddie Jr. (Dorothy); (2) daughters Sandra Wiley and Beverly Cox-Dizaar; (4) sisters Johnnie Burns, Joanne Brown, Peggy Allen (Bruce) of Dayton, OH and Doris Black of Stone Mountain, GA; (4) grandchildren; (3) great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and

other relatives and many friends. A Walk-Through Visitation will be held 12:00 -12:45 pm, Tuesday, December 15th at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. A Private Funeral Service limited to 20 guests will follow. Interment Dayton

National Cemetery.


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

