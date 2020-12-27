WILDMAN, James Alvin "Jim"



James "Jim" Alvin Wildman, formerly of S. Charleston, Ohio, passed into the arms of his Lord on December 18, 2020, at his Youngstown, Ohio, home just 10 days past his 61st birthday. His wife of 40 years and best friend, Mary Christine "Christi" Warren Wildman, was beside him until the end. Jim was born to William Wendell Wildman Jr. and Margaret Anne Richards on December 8, 1959, as the couple's second eldest son.



He is preceded in death by his father, William Wendell Wildman, Jr., his mother, Margaret A. (Richards) Wildman, and a brother Robert.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Christine Wildman, five children, Adam D., Anna R., Stephen A., Faith E. Wildman Gibson (Steven), Jakson Q. Wildman (Emmett); Seven grandchildren, Brayden, Aubrey, and Wyatt Wildman (from Stephen) and Daniel, Oliver, Theodore, and Christopher Gibson (from Faith); Two brothers, Richard Wildman (Sharon) and Charles Wildman (Carol), various nieces and nephews and his dear cat, Gideon.



A virtual celebration of life will be held on January 10, 2021, at 4pm ET with details to be published on the following



memorial page.



https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/jim-wildman/6145



Please connect with family and friends via the memorial page to share memories of Jim's life.



Arrangements being handled by Neptune Society, Cleveland.

