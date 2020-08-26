WILDERMUTH, Harold Eugene "Gene-o" Harold Eugene Wildermuth 'Gene-o' age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL. Gene was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 25, 1934, to Fred and Ruth Wildermuth. He served in the United States Marine Corps for 4 years and continued his service an additional 2 years as a Marine recruiter. After an honorable discharge from the military, Gene pursued his love of sports as a sportswriter for the Springfield News & Sun. He earned the respect and admiration of many for his excellent coverage and his colorful articles on local sports. After retiring, Gene and his wife, Rita, moved to the sunny state of Florida. Gene will forever be remembered for his passion for sports, his quick wit, and his love for family and friends. Gene will be missed by his three children, Jill Stroupe (David), Amy Burns (Grant), and A.J. Wildermuth (Natasha); stepsons, Tim, David, and Donald Downing; brother, Terry; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruth Wildermuth; and by his beloved wife, Rita Mae Wildermuth. A private service will be held in honor of Gene at the Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Gene, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements made by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

