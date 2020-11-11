X

WILDER, Betty

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILDER (Hooten), Betty

Age 56, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020. To mourn her passing, she leaves behind her devoted daughter Jessica (Mike) and two granddaughters Julieana and Alivia whom always referred to her as "Cupcake". She will now be reunited with her brother Johnnie, father Jessie, stepfather Fred, and dear

cousin Karen. She also leaves behind her mother Lodia

Hooten-Furnas (Braden), sisters Kim (Mark), and Diane (Mark), several beloved nephews, many close friends, and also her work family at K&B Molded Products. She was a fighter and faced cancer and her final days with strength, stubbornness, humor, and grace; the same way that she had lived her life. Betty will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME - North Dayton, 4104 Needmore Rd. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2 pm. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 pm until the time of services at 2 pm on Saturday. Private inurnment will be held at her final resting place in Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Betty, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.