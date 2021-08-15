WILDENHAUS, Rose

WILDENHAUS, CPPS,



Sr. Rose Helene



86, died peacefully Aug. 11 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in 1935 in Dayton, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, January 31, 1954. For 67 years, she faithfully served God and His



people, and her religious



congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Precious Blood Church, Dayton, Ohio, 2:00 pm, Aug. 19, 2021. Visitation preceding at 1:30 p.m., Burial to follow at Salem Heights Memorial Garden. Masks preferred for all.



Sr. Rose grew up in St. Mary Parish, Dayton in the company of her parents and 6 younger siblings. She was a teacher and principal for 21 yrs., ministering in Phoenix, Ariz.; Versailles and Troy, Ohio; and at St. Mark Cincinnati, Ohio. After 6 yrs. on the leadership team of her religious congregation, she dedicated the next 30 yrs. to providing housing for the poor and elderly. She was instrumental in the founding of St.



Leonard's Center and St. Mary Development Corporation, Dayton, Ohio. Sr. Rose served on the boards of Greater



Dayton Premier Management and the Widows Home of



Dayton. She was a longtime member and chaplain of the



Dayton Catholic Women's Club. In retirement she continued to volunteer, bringing activities to the residents of Huffman Place and Twin Towers.



Sr. Rose joins in heaven her parents, Linus and Leona, and 2 brothers-in-law, Dave Nellis and Ron Clingman. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and 6 siblings, Elaine Clingman, Connie Wildenhaus, Patricia Nellis, Bob and wife Mary, Tom and wife Claudia, Ed and wife Colleen, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mary Development Corporation Dayton, OH or Hospice of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

