Donald J. Wildenhaus



Celebration of Life



Please join the Wildenhaus family to celebrate the life



of a wonderful man. The



celebration will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Rd, Dayton, OH 45440.



Visitation 10am-11am and



Remembrance 11am-12pm. Please come in your



Ohio State or UD attire.