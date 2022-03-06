WILDA, Robert W. (LT. Col. USAF Ret.)



86, of Beavercreek, Ohio, born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Nancy Wilda; daughters Elizabeth and Mary; grandson Graysen; nephews Steven (Cindy), Grant (Deb), Kurt (Kay); niece Nicole (Dan); sister Ann (Paul). Robert retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of



service. He was a member of the Beavercreek Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow Recipient. Robert had 29 years of



perfect attendance with the Rotary Club. He was a 50 plus year member of the Christ Episcopal Church, where he was a Senior Warden, member of the choir, was on the Capital



Campaign and was a volunteer with WORDS and a member of the Beavercreek Senior Center. Burial of Cremated Remains will be 11 AM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Dayton



National Cemetery. Those attending meet at Assembly Area "B" at 10:45 prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Christ Episcopal Church or the



Nature Conservancy. Arrangements in care of TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

