

WILD, Robert

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILD, Robert Age 83, cellist and poet from Logansport, IN, died peacefully with family at his side in his West Carrollton home on September 9, 2020. Bob is survived by Carole, his wife of 56 years, his 3 sons and their families including 2 grandchildren, and 9 siblings. In lieu of services or flowers, and in celebration of his life, Bob asks that you play Schubert's Ave Maria, preferably in the evening.

