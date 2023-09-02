Wild, Alan G. "AL"



Alan "Al" Gregory Wild, 78, of Woodstock passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at his residence.



Al was born on October 14, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond and Clara (Hahn) Wild. He served his country in the United States Army.



Al was a graduate from the University of Dayton receiving his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.



He retired from Robbinson-Myers Moyno Division in Springfield, Ohio as the director of engineering. He had a fascinating career travelling the world for business.



He was a member of the North Lewisburg United Methodist Church for many years and presently attended the Vineyard Church in Marysville. Al was also a member of many engineering organizations, Woodstock Lion's club where he served as the secretary treasurer for over 40 years and the Farm Bureau. In the past he served on the Triad and Ridgewood School boards for many years.



He enjoyed maintaining his property, woods, and pond to a park like setting. He also enjoyed boating, hosting family events, volunteering for many community activities; but most of all attending his grandson's activities and spending time with his family.



Al is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Brenda (Seitz) Wild; his son, Andrew Gregory Wild; grandson, Triston Wild; brother, Joe Wild; sisters, Peg Sholty and Fay (Guy) Mudd as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by sisters-in-law Sheri Burkhardt and Patricia (Mike) Provost.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Ashton Wild.



A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Freddy Chacko officiating.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



