WILCOXON, Ruth A.



90, of Urbana, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on December 19, 2021. She was born in Logan county on September 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Luther H. Jacks and Mary (Grear) Jacks. Ruth attended Bellefontaine schools and graduated in 1950 at Concord Local High School (presently Concord Community Center of Champaign county) and shared fond memories of times as a principal's assistant and spending most of her lunch hours



roller skating in front of the school.



Raised on the farm with her parents, three brothers and three sisters during the great depression era, one of her fondest memories back then was horseback riding with her other



siblings after the chores were finished. A reminder of the close family ties she truly enjoyed throughout her life during those difficult but simpler times.



She had an appreciation of traditional classic country music so she always looked forward to going to musicals and family outings to local events, such as several different festivals and fairs. Additionally, she was passionate about her impeccable work around the house and it was no surprise to see her



tending to the upkeep of the lawn and flower beds. Special moments were when she could decorate for the holidays. She was a long time member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union and the Urbana Friends Church.



Ruth married her loving and caring husband, Hobert E. Wilcoxon on June 9th, 1950, separated only by his death in August, 1995.



She is survived by her daughter Diane L. (Neil) Johnson, her son Ronald; grandchildren Shane Stickley, Loraine (Timothy) Smith, Jennifer Johnson, Ronald Jr. and several great-grandchildren (including a most recent fourth generation); several nieces and nephews as well as many friends.



In addition to both her parents and husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her three brothers Luther H. Jacks Jr, Carl (Mary) Jacks, Stanley (Ina) Jacks; her three sisters Mauna (Lawrence) Pullins, Marry (Ellis) Brunke, and Martha (Marion) Brooks.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Jennings, Farley and Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory, 5591 US-68 S. West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:00 noon.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.jenningsfarley.com