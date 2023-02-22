WIKOFF (Douglas),



Audrey Rae



Audrey Rae (Douglas) Wikoff departed this life on February 20, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Audrey was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 3, 1940, and was preceded in death by her parents Auguste and Raymond Douglas, and her former husband William Wikoff. Audrey is survived by her sister Sallie (Douglas) Botto, nieces Laura Botto (Chris) Klenck, Jodi Botto (Allan) Otten, nephews Joseph (Apryl) Botto, great-nieces and nephews, Jacob Klenck, Benjamin Klenck, Ella Klenck, Abigail Otten, Elijah Otten, Sarah Elizabeth Botto, Joseph Botto, and Katherine Botto, the many friends she played bridge with in Dayton, her friends from the University of Missouri, and her attentive neighbors in Miamisburg.



Audrey lived her early years in Xenia, Ohio, and graduated from Xenia High School in 1958 where she received scholarships in Chemistry, Geometry and Latin. She went on to attend the University of Cincinnati School of Engineering, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Missouri in 1974. She worked for several years as a programmer with MFA Insurance Company in Columbia Missouri before taking a job at the University of Missouri where she worked for 18 years as a Senior Computer Programmer/Analyst in the Registration Office; she retired in 1996 to move back to Xenia to help take care of her ailing mother. After a few years of retirement she took a part time job at Dorothy Lane Market in Dayton where she made many friends with the staff and customers. Audrey loved animals and she owned and showed several Basenji dogs over the years. She enjoyed traveling, coin collecting, college track and football (especially University of Missouri), gardening, golf, cooking, Sudoku and crossword puzzles.



For the last four years she was a resident of StoryPoint of Troy, Ohio, where she received excellent care, along with Caretenders Hospice of Moraine for the last eight months. The family would like to thank the caregivers who provided such wonderful care to her.



She will be greatly missed by her family and dear friends. A private service will be held by her family at a later date. Gifts in her memory can be given to the Alzheimer's Association or Caretenders Hospice of Moraine. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

