WIESER, Marvin Gene

Age 85, of Tipp City, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 3, 1935, to Emerson Leland and Margaret Evelyn (Snyder) Wieser in Potsdam, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his

parents; and brothers Kent Wieser and Dale Wieser. He will be missed and remembered by his wife Rosemary (Kingsley) Wieser of 48 years; daughter Susan Wieser of Tipp City; brothers Gary (Pat) Wieser of Laura and Michael Wieser of Middletown; numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin graduated from Milton-Union High School and retired from Delphi as an

experimental and prototype model maker. Marvin served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He also loved flying, fixing things, playing pool, and playing cards. Marvin was a second dad to many of the skaters at the Hobart Arena in Troy from the mid 60s-mid 70s. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021, in Mote Cemetery, Pitsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tim Drake Fund, P.O. Box 626, Tipp City, OH 45371 or Parkinson's Foundation. Online memories of Marvin may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

