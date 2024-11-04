Wickerham, David M.



David M. Wickerham, 93, of Bellefontaine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Campbell Place senior living community. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on May 23, 1931, to the late Cecil and Mary (Kennedy) Wickerham.



He is survived by his children: David M. Wickerham II, Dana Wickerham, and Dawn (Paul) Scott Jr, step-son: Jeff (Paulette Leeper) Hendricks. Grandfather of Paul Scott III, Kipp (Ayaka) Hendricks and Great Grandfather of Yayoi and Toki Hendricks. He is also survived by sister, Zelma Carter and nephew Perry (Kathy) Allison.



David was a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean War. Following his service, he started as a machine operator at the Westinghouse Electric small motor plant in Bellefontaine  eventually advancing to serve as a production supervisor until the plant closure in 1985. He was a longtime member of The American Legion and VFW in Bellefontaine. David's interest in following the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cleveland Browns is something he shared with his children that they carry on to this day. In his leisure time, he also enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family.



The family would very much like to thank all those at Campbell Place who took such great care of Dad the last few years of his life.



David's wish was to be cremated and there will be a private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harold Kerr American Legion Post #173, 120 Colton Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.



