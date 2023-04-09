Wichael, Janet Rae



Janet Rae Wichael, age 98, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 22, 2023. She was born on November 12, 1924 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Otto and Emma Beddies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Wichael; sisters Winifred, Evelyn, and twin sister Thanet; brother Donald. Janet is survived by her daughters Carol Copley and Sandy (Matt Utz) Peters; grandsons Sean (Kristi), Nick (Molly), and Alex (Kylie); great grandchildren Lauren and Liam Copley, Isabella, Mila, Kendall, Makenna, and Cameron; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Janet enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She was a big Cincinnati Red's and Ohio State Fan. Janet liked listening to gospel and going to see The Hoppers. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will be held the night prior on Sunday, April 16 from 4 to 6 at the funeral home.

