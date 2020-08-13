Wibright, Charles

WIBRIGHT Sr., Charles R. "Chuck" 84, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his home. He was born September 6, 1935 in Plumwood, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph S. and Alice Virginia Margaret (Gunderman) Wibright. Chuck was a 1953 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, where he was Valedictorian. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a flight nurse during the Korean War. He was Co-Owner of Mechanicsburg Concrete and the Mechanicsburg Sand and Gravel. For over 27 years he was the assistant fire chief for the Mechanicsburg Fire Department. Chuck was a big Nascar fan and started the first 4-H Snowmobile Club and the first 4-H Welding Club in Champaign County. He is survived by his daughter, Betsy Jane (Matthew) Kovacic; son, Charles "Chip" (Jeanette) Jr. Wibright; grandchildren, Charles R. "Charlie" Wibright III, Catherine "Cassi" Wibright, Ellie Kovacic, David Kovacic, Ben Kovacic; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends, including a long time and special friend, Joe Dolby. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Ruthie (Cushman) Wibright; sisters, Rosalyn (Clair) Zimmerman and Jane (Marvin) Baker and his brother, Jerry Lee Wibright. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS, 18 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

