WHORTON, Wilma L.



Age 72 of Riverside, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020. Wilma was born August 5, 1948, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Napolean and Wilma Clements. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Whorton. Wilma is survived by her husband of 51 years, Danny Whorton; daughter, Dan'elle Whorton; granddaughter, Hayleigh Whorton; brother, Harvey Clements; other relatives and friends. Wilma was a member of Marianist Spiritual Affiliates. She volunteered for many local organizations; she always loved kids, working for Disney and taking family vacations. Wilma was a loving woman who was committed to her family and friends. A private family service will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Wilma or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com