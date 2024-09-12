Whorton, Addlene

Addlene Whorton, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sep 4, 2024. Funeral service will be held on Fri, Sept 13, 2024, 11:00 am at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev David Fox, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Jeffersonview. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

