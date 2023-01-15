journal-news logo
WHITTRIDGE, Anna

1 hour ago

WHITTRIDGE, Anna Louise "Ann"

Age 96, of Bloomington, IN, formerly of Dayton, OH, died on January 10, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Powell & Deckard, in Bloomington, IN, and Routsong Funeral Home. There will be a service for family only in Bloomington, and a graveside service for family in Dayton, at 2pm on Wednesday, January 18, at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Ann's memory to preserve and protect Gladstone Lake near Nisswa, MN. Contributions can be made to: Webster Gladstone Foundation, PO Box 910, Bloomington, IN 47402. For full obituary please visit


www.Routsong.com


