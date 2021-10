WHITT, Vickie Lynn



Age 64, of Huber Heights, passed away September 25, 2021. She was born March 3, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her mother, Arma Jean Adkins; and husband, Denny Whitt. Vickie is survived by her son, William McCartney; step-son, Sean McCartney; and aunt, Ada Neace. At her



request, there will be no service. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Vickie or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com