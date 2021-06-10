WHITT, Larry



80, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, June 06, 2021, at Masonic Nursing Home in Springfield. He was born in Adams County, Ohio, on November 05, 1940, to Edward and Nellie (Stephenson) Whitt. Larry was a member of Jamestown Masonic Lodge since 1977, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking.



He is survived by his children: Deborah Thomas (David), Gale Whitt, Phillip Whitt (Paula); grandchildren: Justin Whitt



(Jessica), Joshua Thomas, Brittany Seither (Nick), Jeremiah Thomas (Ashley), Ashley Collins (Audie Hamilton), Jordan Penrod, Stephanie Whitt; great-grandchildren: Dillon Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Alayna and Audie Hamilton, Ryzel Taylor and sister, Judy Smith.



Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Whitt; his parents, Edward and Nellie Whitt; siblings: Harley Whitt,



Eddie Whitt, Janice Meshefski and Ellen Warren.



Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon with viewing at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Silvercreek II



Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio.

