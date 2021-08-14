WHITT, Amber Nicole



Amber Nicole Whitt, 33, of Springfield, passed away



August 7, 2021, as the result of a car accident. She was born June 15, 1988, in Springfield, the daughter of Tennyson and Sabrina (Everhart) Whitt.



Amber loved spending time with her family. Her kids were her whole world. Survivors



include her daughter,



Christiana Burchnell; her



parents, Tennyson and Sabrina Whitt; siblings, Hope Rice,



Phillip Tackett, Robert "BJ" Brown; special family member, Buffee Davis; nieces and nephews, Will, Cameron, Tayveon,



Samantha, Katie, Harlan, Larissa, Braden, and Alyssa; best friends, Taylor Madden, Tamara, and Jenny; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by



sister, Chasity Collins. In addition, Amber's son, Immanuel Burchnell, and fiancé, Timmy Whitt, lost their lives in the same car accident. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Monday



in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral



services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Miller officiating. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com