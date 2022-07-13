WHITMORE, Jannette



Our precious Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, Jannette Whitmore, born November 5, 1933, in Beattyville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Fairfield, Ohio, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving Mother and devoted Grandmother who will be dearly missed. She will be forever in our hearts. She was a devoted Catholic and proud member of St. Peters in Chains Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ohio. On February 4, 1952, she married Lieutenant Kenneth Whitmore and was married for 47 years until his death in September 1999. She was also preceded in death her parents, John Hamilton and Evelyn Issenman: brothers Elmer Garrett, Johnny Garrett, Ronnie Garrett, and Billy Garrett; and sister Shirley Baker. She is survived by her son Kenny (Robin) Whitmore, grandsons Matthew Campbell and Chad (Mailette) Whitmore, 3 great-grandsons – Raiyden, Levi, and Rhett Whitmore, loving niece, Valerie (Paul) Joyce, sisters June Jones and Marilyn Mills, several nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends can say final goodbye to Jannette at Avance Funeral Home at 4976 Winton Road in Fairfield, Ohio, on July 14, 2022. Visitation 11am to 1pm. Service at 1pm. Burial will follow after the service at the Hickory Flats Cemetery in Overpeck, Ohio.



