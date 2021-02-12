WHITFIELD, Bobbie



Bobbie Jean Whitfield, 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021.



A Celebration of Life will be held via Zoom on Sunday,



February 14, 2021. Bobbie's proudest accomplishment was being a mother to Stephen, Renita, Angela, Alfred, Lashawnda, and Anthony. She leaves behind grandchildren, Ravyn, De'Vionna, Diamond, De'Shawna, Nala, Nyja, Tylan, Carter and great-grandson Steven. Bobbie leaves to cherish, siblings, Lamont Whitfield, Gail Brooks, Rosie Strong and Latonia Charles.

