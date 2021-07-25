journal-news logo
WHITESELL, Joanne

Age 92, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2021. Joanne was born on December 3, 1928, in Dayton to the late Walter and Violet Brown. She graduated from Fairmont high school

before starting her long career with Ohio Bell. She served for over 30 years as a telephone operator before her retirement. Joanne was married to the love of her life Jack for nearly 70 years and together they made many good memories over the years. Jack and Joanne loved traveling and vacationed to

Florida, Colorado, and San Diego over the years to spend time with their son. She was well known in her family for being an excellent gift giver and would always make sure everyone had a box of their favorite Esther-Price chocolate around

Christmas and Easter. Joanne always had a soft spot for

animals and made sure that the neighborhood cats and birds were well fed and taken care of. Joanne's kind and loving

personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her son, Jack W. Whitesell, Jr.; and husband Jack Whitesell; and brother, Walter "Buddy" Brown Jr. Joanne is survived by cousins, Terry Lee Webb, Linda

(Marty) Tarkany, Marion (Jay) Taylor, and Dena (Edward)

Stebbins. A graveside service will take place at 11:00am,

Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Centerville-Washington Township Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

6 Oakwood Ave

Dayton, OH

45409

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

